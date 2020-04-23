Kazakh, Uzbek FMs eye regional cooperation amid coronavirus pandemic

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – At the initiative of the Uzbek side, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi and his Uzbek counterpart Abdulaziz Kamilov had a telephone conversation, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During the telephone talk, the sides discussed the issues of upcoming meetings within the framework of Uzbekistan’s chairmanship in the CIS in May 2020. Kazakhstan expressed its support to Uzbekistan’s initiative to hold a teleconference of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the CIS member states.

Mukhtar Tileuberdi and Abdulaziz Kamilov continued by noting the importance of coordinating the efforts to minimize the negative implications of the coronavirus pandemic on the economies of the two countries.

The telephone conversation further focused on the preparations of the top-level and high-level events. The Kazakh and Uzbek foreign ministers also reiterated Nur-Sultan and Tashkent’s commitment to maintain high level of political, trade, economic, and cultural cooperation.