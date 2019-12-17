Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Education and Science

Kazakh-Uzbek cultural and educational center opens doors in Ferghana

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
17 December 2019, 09:54
Kazakh-Uzbek cultural and educational center opens doors in Ferghana

FERGANA. KAZINFORM - The first Kazakh-Uzbek cultural and educational center was opened at the Ferghana State University (Uzbekistan), Kazinform reports.

The solemn event was timed to the Independence Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan clearly demonstrating the friendly relations between the fraternal peoples.

The representative delegation of the Eurasian National University including Akbota Zholdasbekova vice-rector for International Relations and Innovations, Gulnara Merzadinova vice-rector for Research and Development, Dana Akhmedyanova and Aigerim Ospanova heads of the departments of International Relations and Regional Studies took part in the opening ceremony.

photo

It is noteworthy that the Eurasian National University previously opened similar cultural and educational centers in Iran, Turkey, China, Belarus and Pakistan.

The main goal of these centers is to promote Kazakh culture and language abroad as well as attract foreign teachers and students to the Eurasian National University named after L. Gumilyov. Such events greatly simplify the procedure for coordinating and attracting professors from partner universities as well as students for academic mobility programs.

The establishment of the center was initiated by Seyit Ali Avju, top manager of the Eurasian National University and director of the Center for Internationalization and Image.

Within the two years the project has proved its profitability and undoubted benefit for partner universities.

photo

Thus, the Kazakh-Turkish Center, which operates on the basis of the Niğde Ömer Halisdemir University (Turkey), in June 2019 carried out the First Congress of Engineers of the Turkic World. The second congress is scheduled to be held at the Eurasian National University in June 2020.

In addition, the Kazakh-Iranian Center, based on the Allameh Tabataba'i University (Iran), initiates the large-scale Forum titled «Philosophy of the East from Antiquity to Farabi» (April, 2020).

Representatives of the Tsinghua University of China expressed a desire to join this project.

photo

photo

Education   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays