Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Almaty region

    Kazakh, Uzbek and Kyrgyz emergency ministries to attend Kazspas 2021 competitions

    21 September 2021, 16:13

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazspas 2021 life-saving multidiscipline competition and military and rescue triathlon will take place between September 23 and 27 this year at the military training area in Tamgaly gorge of Almaty region, the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry’s press service reports.

    Rescue divisions of the Kazakh, Uzbek and Kyrgyz emergency situations ministries will attend the competitions. They will compete in search and rescue operations during man-made disasters, w ater search and rescue operations and rescuing activities in natural environments.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Almaty Army Kyrgyzstan Uzbekistan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays