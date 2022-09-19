Go to the main site
    Kazakh-US cooperation needs new impetus, says KazISS Head

    19 September 2022, 16:14

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – According to Yerkin Tukumov, the head of the Kazakhstani Institute of Strategic Studies (KazISS), Kazakh-US cooperation has great potential whether in political, humanitarian, or economic areas, Kazinform reports.

    In Tukumov’s words, Kazakhstan has established good relations with the US in political, economic, and humanitarian spheres since independence. The country continues developing its relations with the US mostly for its national interests.

    The US remains among Kazakhstan’s top investment foreign partner, with many key American transnational corporations operating in the Kazakh market.

    As for the Kazakh-US political cooperation, the speaker believes that high-level visits should better the quality of bilateral relations.

    «Our relations need to be taken to a new, higher level. Strategic relations between the two countries should be developed,» he said.

    Earlier Tukumov said that ways to improve the UN as the only international global organization responsible that the international safety rules are observed will be debated.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

