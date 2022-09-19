Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazakh-US cooperation needs new impetus, says KazISS Head

    19 September 2022, 16:14

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – According to Yerkin Tukumov, the head of the Kazakhstani Institute of Strategic Studies (KazISS), Kazakh-US cooperation has great potential whether in political, humanitarian, or economic areas, Kazinform reports.

    In Tukumov’s words, Kazakhstan has established good relations with the US in political, economic, and humanitarian spheres since independence. The country continues developing its relations with the US mostly for its national interests.

    The US remains among Kazakhstan’s top investment foreign partner, with many key American transnational corporations operating in the Kazakh market.

    As for the Kazakh-US political cooperation, the speaker believes that high-level visits should better the quality of bilateral relations.

    «Our relations need to be taken to a new, higher level. Strategic relations between the two countries should be developed,» he said.

    Earlier Tukumov said that ways to improve the UN as the only international global organization responsible that the international safety rules are observed will be debated.


    Photo: kisi.kz

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Economy Politics Kazakhstan and USA
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kukushkin of Kazakhstan reaches tennis tournament quarterfinal in US
    President Tokayev meets with EU Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski
    OECD jobless rate remains at record low in April
    AIX, ADX sign cooperation agreement
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays