    Kazakh universities to open branches abroad

    1 November 2022, 11:30

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, at the Government’s weekly meeting, Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek informed about the work on establishment of the single Central Asian higher education space, Kazinform reports.

    «To expand the export opportunities of Kazakhstani universities, we will take measures on opening the branches of Kazakh universities abroad. The work on establishment of a single Central Asian higher education space will be created as well,» Sayasat Nurbek said at the Cabinet’s weekly meeting today.

    In his words, together with partners, the Ministry works on establishment of the Central Asian countries' interaction bureau on the Kazakhstani platform.

    «All the initiatives on internationalization of udergraduate and graduate education will underlie Kazakhstan’s international initiative «Intellectual Silk Way,» the Minister added.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Education Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
