Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakh universities to open branches abroad

1 November 2022, 11:30
Kazakh universities to open branches abroad
1 November 2022, 11:30

Kazakh universities to open branches abroad

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, at the Government’s weekly meeting, Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek informed about the work on establishment of the single Central Asian higher education space, Kazinform reports.

«To expand the export opportunities of Kazakhstani universities, we will take measures on opening the branches of Kazakh universities abroad. The work on establishment of a single Central Asian higher education space will be created as well,» Sayasat Nurbek said at the Cabinet’s weekly meeting today.

In his words, together with partners, the Ministry works on establishment of the Central Asian countries' interaction bureau on the Kazakhstani platform.

«All the initiatives on internationalization of udergraduate and graduate education will underlie Kazakhstan’s international initiative «Intellectual Silk Way,» the Minister added.


Related news
9 hospitalized after explosion at car repair shop in Petropavlovsk
Minister Aimagambetov awards winners of Best Teacher 2022 republican contest
Chief Sanitary Doctor recommends electoral commission members to wear face masks Nov 20
Read also
Minister Aimagambetov awards winners of Best Teacher 2022 republican contest
Over 170 CIS observers to monitor presidential elections in Kazakhstan
Albina Kakenova and Safina Safiulina of Kazakhstan top ATF U14&16 rankings
2 Kazakh boxers enter top 5 of WBC rankings
Chief Sanitary Doctor recommends electoral commission members to wear face masks Nov 20
Kazakhstan records over 1 mln flu cases
Rain and snow to hit Kazakhstan in three days coming
Elections 2022: Kazakhstanis staying in Ukraine to cast their votes in Warsaw
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
4 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand
5 November 18. Today's Birthdays

News