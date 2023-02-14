Go to the main site
    Kazakh universities to accept Kazakh students studying in quake-hit Türkiye

    14 February 2023, 14:01

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM «Kazakh students studying in Türkiye may continue their education at the universities of Kazakhstan,» Science and Higher Education Minister Sayasat Nurbek said.

    «Kazakhstan is ready to accept our nationals, compatriots, Kazakhstani students studying overseas and facing challenging situations as well as those receiving education in Türkiye,» the minister told journalists on Tuesday.

    To this end, the university admission rules were changed to let them accept students experiencing hardships.

    At least 31,643 people were killed, and 80,278 were injured as a result of twin quakes that struck Türkiye on February 6. 6,444 buildings were ruined. The search and rescue operations are underway. Rescuers keep digging to pull people alive from quake rubble a week after the devastating disaster.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

