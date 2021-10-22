Kazakh-Ukrainian tandem to play in ATP 250 European Open in Belgium

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Ukrainian Denys Molchanov have reached the semifinal of the Men’s Doubles event at the ATP 250 European Open in Antwerp, Belgium, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee.

In the quarterfinal match the Kazakh-Ukrainian duo was leading after winning the first set 6-3 against Argentinian Federico Delbonis and Spanish David Vega Hernandez. At the start of the second set the opponents made a decision to retire.

Next Nedovyesov and Molchanov will face 2nd-seeded Nicolas Mahut and Fabrice Martin of France.

The prize pool of the tournament exceeds €500,000.