    Kazakh-Ukrainian tandem eases into ATP Challenger semis in France

    29 October 2021, 12:37

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Denys Molchanov of Ukraine have reached the semifinal of the Men’s doubles event of the Open Brest-Credit Agricole in Brest, France, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

    In the quarterfinal match the Kazakh-Ukrainian tandem eliminated Portuguese Frederico Ferreira Silva and Joao Sousa 6-2, 5-7, 11-9.

    The match lasted for 1h 16 minutes. The Kazakh Ukrainian duo fired five aces and made three double faults.

    In the semis Nedovyesov and Molchanov will face French Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul.

    It bears to remind that at the start of the tournament they stunned Indian tandem N. Sriram Balaji and Divij Sharan.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

