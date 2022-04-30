Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh, Ukrainian FMs discuss prospects of talks between Kyiv and Moscow

Kudrenok Tatyana
30 April 2022, 10:11
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Foreign ministers of Kazakhstan and Ukraine had a telephone conversation, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi and his Ukrainian counterpart Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba held telephone talks at the initiative of the Ukrainian side.

«The sides discussed the current situation in Ukraine, the prospects of negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow, as well as the issues of bilateral cooperation,» the press service of the ministry says.


