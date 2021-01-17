Kazakh-Ukrainian duo upset in ITF tournament final in Antalya

ANTALYA. KAZINFORM – Top-seeded tandem Denis Yevseyev and Ukrainian Vladyslav Orlov have lost in the final of the ITF tournament M15 Antalya, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Argentinian duo Pedro Cachin and Manuel Cerundolo seeded 2nd at the tournament routed Yevseyev and Orlov in straight sets 7-5, 6-2.

It bears to remind that the Kazakh-Ukrainian tandem upset Turkish Tuna Altuna and French Maxime Hamou, Turkish Mert Alkaya and Baran Cengiz, and another Turkish duo Berk Ilkel and S Mert Ozdemir on the their way to the final.

The prize fund of the tournament totals $15,000.



