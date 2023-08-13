Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 456.39 eur/kzt 495.09

    rub/kzt 4.74 cny/kzt 62.85
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakh-Ukrainian duo upset in Banja Luka Open doubles final

    13 August 2023, 10:38

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Andrey Golubev paired with Ukrainian Denys Molchanov lost in the final of the ATP’s Banja Luka Open in Bosnia-Herzegovina, Kazinform has learned from ATP.com.

    In the final Golubev and Molchanov lost to top-seeded Romanian Victor Vlad Cornea and Austrian Philipp Oswald 6-3, 1-6, 13-15.

    In the semifinals the 2nd-seeded Kazakh-Ukrainian duo eliminated 3rd-seeded German Constantin Frantzen and Czech Petr Nouza.

    Golubev and Molchanov also routed Dragos Nicolae Madaras and Eric Vanshelboim in the quarterfinals and Vladyslav Manafov and Ivan Liutarevich in the opening round.

    The prize fund of the tournament totaled €118,000.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh Kulambayeva propels to Open delle Puglie semis
    European Qualifiers 2024: Qazsport to broadcast live Kazakhstan vs Finland match
    Kazakhstani Anna Danilina slides into US Open 2023 finals
    Kazakhstani Kukushkin wins first-round match at Challenger Seville
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan interested in closer relations with Albania, President
    2 Roman Sklyar denies rumors on transfer of ArcelorMittal Temirtau to Russia's Severstal
    3 Kazakhstan, Albania to launch direct flights
    4 Foreign Minister Vassilenko receives credentials from newly appointed Czech Ambassador
    5 Another Kazakhstani injured in car crash in Turkiye dies