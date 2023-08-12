Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 456.39 eur/kzt 495.09

    rub/kzt 4.74 cny/kzt 62.85
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakh-Ukrainian duo stroll into Banja Luka Open doubles final

    12 August 2023, 11:11

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Andrey Golubev paired with Ukrainian Denys Molchanov propelled to the final of the ATP’s Banja Luka Open in Bosnia-Herzegovina with the prize fund of €118,000, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    In the semifinals the 2nd-seeded Kazakh-Ukrainian duo stunned 3rd-seeded German Constantin Frantzen and Czech Petr Nouza.

    In the final encounter Golubev and Molchanov will face off with Romanian Victor Vlad Cornea and Austrian Philipp Oswald seeded 1st at the tournament.

    On their way to the final the Kazakh-Ukrainian tandem eliminated Dragos Nicolae Madaras and Eric Vanshelboim in the quarterfinals as well as Vladyslav Manafov and Ivan Liutarevich in in the opener.

    Golubev and Molchanov haven’t drop a set at the tournament.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh Kulambayeva propels to Open delle Puglie semis
    European Qualifiers 2024: Qazsport to broadcast live Kazakhstan vs Finland match
    Kazakhstani Anna Danilina slides into US Open 2023 finals
    Kazakhstani Kukushkin wins first-round match at Challenger Seville
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan interested in closer relations with Albania, President
    2 Roman Sklyar denies rumors on transfer of ArcelorMittal Temirtau to Russia's Severstal
    3 Kazakhstan, Albania to launch direct flights
    4 Foreign Minister Vassilenko receives credentials from newly appointed Czech Ambassador
    5 Another Kazakhstani injured in car crash in Turkiye dies