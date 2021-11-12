Kazakh-Ukrainian duo propels into Peugeot Slovak Open in Bratislava

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Aleksandr Nedovyesov together with his Men’s doubles partner Denys Molchanov of Ukraine have reached the semifinals of the ATP’s Peugeot Slovak Open in Bratislava, Slovakia, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

In the quarterfinal match, the 2nd-seeded Kazakh-Ukrainian tandem stunned Spanish Sergio Martos Gornes and Indian Ramkumar Ramanthan in straight sets 6-4, 6-4. The match lasted for 1h 9 minutes. The Kazakh-Ukrainian duo fired three aces and made one double fault during the encounter.

In the semifinal Nedovyesov and Molchanov will face Indian N.Sriram Balaji and Divij Sharan.

The prize pool of the tournament totals €66,640.