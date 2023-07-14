Go to the main site
    Kazakh-Ukrainian duo propels into ATP Challenger in Austria

    14 July 2023, 08:52

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Andrey Golubev paired with Ukrainian Denys Molchanov reached the semifinals of the ATP’s Sparkasse Salzburg Open in Salzburg, Austria with the prize fund of €145,000, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    In the quarterfinal-match the Kazakh-Ukrainian duo stunned wildcard Austrian tandem Peter Goldsteiner and Niklas Waldner in straight sets 6-3, 6-3.

    In the semifinal they will face top-seeded Serbian Nikola Cacic and Romanian Victor Vlad Cornea.

    At the start of the tournament Golubev and Molchanov eliminated Australian duo Matthew Christopher and Jason Taylor.

