Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakh-Ukrainian duo eases into quarterfinals of ATP Challenger in Turkey

    28 January 2021, 20:15

    ANTALYA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Alexander Nedovyesov and Ukrainian Denys Molchanov have reached the quarterfinals of the Men’s Doubles event at the ATP Challenger in Antalya, Turkey with the prize fund of $44,000, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    In the first-round match of the Club Megasaray Open, the Kazakh-Ukrainian duo stunned the American tandem Robert Galloway and Alex Lawson in straight sets 6-4, 6-2. The match lasted for 1h 1 minute.

    In the quarterfinal-match, Nedovyesov and Molchanov will face the winners of the Columbian Daniel Elahi Galan and Ecuadorian Emilio Gomez vs. Slovakian Jozef Kovalik and Egyptian Mohamed Safwat encounter.

    The ATP Challenger in Antalya is played on clay courts and is set to run through January 31, 2021.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    2 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    3 A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
    4 2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
    5 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana