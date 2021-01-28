Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakh-Ukrainian duo eases into quarterfinals of ATP Challenger in Turkey

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
28 January 2021, 20:15
Kazakh-Ukrainian duo eases into quarterfinals of ATP Challenger in Turkey

ANTALYA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Alexander Nedovyesov and Ukrainian Denys Molchanov have reached the quarterfinals of the Men’s Doubles event at the ATP Challenger in Antalya, Turkey with the prize fund of $44,000, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

In the first-round match of the Club Megasaray Open, the Kazakh-Ukrainian duo stunned the American tandem Robert Galloway and Alex Lawson in straight sets 6-4, 6-2. The match lasted for 1h 1 minute.

In the quarterfinal-match, Nedovyesov and Molchanov will face the winners of the Columbian Daniel Elahi Galan and Ecuadorian Emilio Gomez vs. Slovakian Jozef Kovalik and Egyptian Mohamed Safwat encounter.

The ATP Challenger in Antalya is played on clay courts and is set to run through January 31, 2021.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year