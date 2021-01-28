Kazakh-Ukrainian duo eases into quarterfinals of ATP Challenger in Turkey

ANTALYA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Alexander Nedovyesov and Ukrainian Denys Molchanov have reached the quarterfinals of the Men’s Doubles event at the ATP Challenger in Antalya, Turkey with the prize fund of $44,000, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

In the first-round match of the Club Megasaray Open, the Kazakh-Ukrainian duo stunned the American tandem Robert Galloway and Alex Lawson in straight sets 6-4, 6-2. The match lasted for 1h 1 minute.

In the quarterfinal-match, Nedovyesov and Molchanov will face the winners of the Columbian Daniel Elahi Galan and Ecuadorian Emilio Gomez vs. Slovakian Jozef Kovalik and Egyptian Mohamed Safwat encounter.

The ATP Challenger in Antalya is played on clay courts and is set to run through January 31, 2021.