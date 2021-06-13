Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakh-Ukrainian duo clinches ATP Challenger doubles title in Slovakia

    13 June 2021, 12:44

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Aleksandr Nedovyesov of Kazakhstan and Denys Molchanov of Ukraine clinched the 2021 Kooperativa Bratislava Open men’s doubles title in Slovakia this weekend, Kazinform reports.

    According to the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation, top-seed Nedovyesov and Molchanov confidently defeated Dutch Sander Arends and Venezuelan Luis David Martinez in straight sets 7-6, 6-1 in 1h 7 minutes.

    The Kazakh duo fired five aces, whereas the opponents hit three aces and made two double faults.

    This is the fourth doubles title for Nedovyesov and Molchanov as they have already collected two ATP Challenger titles in Antalya and one in Nur-Sultan.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik and Andrey Golubev were stunned by the French tandem in the 2021 Roland Garros men’s doubles final in Paris, France.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    2 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    3 A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
    4 2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
    5 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana