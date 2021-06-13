Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh-Ukrainian duo clinches ATP Challenger doubles title in Slovakia

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
13 June 2021, 12:44
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Aleksandr Nedovyesov of Kazakhstan and Denys Molchanov of Ukraine clinched the 2021 Kooperativa Bratislava Open men’s doubles title in Slovakia this weekend, Kazinform reports.

According to the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation, top-seed Nedovyesov and Molchanov confidently defeated Dutch Sander Arends and Venezuelan Luis David Martinez in straight sets 7-6, 6-1 in 1h 7 minutes.

The Kazakh duo fired five aces, whereas the opponents hit three aces and made two double faults.

This is the fourth doubles title for Nedovyesov and Molchanov as they have already collected two ATP Challenger titles in Antalya and one in Nur-Sultan.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik and Andrey Golubev were stunned by the French tandem in the 2021 Roland Garros men’s doubles final in Paris, France.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
