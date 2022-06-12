Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakh-Ukrainian duo claim W60 Biarritz title

    12 June 2022, 14:41

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Top-seed Kazakhstani Anna Danilina and her doubles partner Ukrainian Valeriya Strakhova won the W60 Biarritz title in France. This is the 25th title in Danilina’s career, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    In the final the Kazakh-Ukrainian tandem stunned Argentinian Maria Lourdes Carle and Russian Maria Timofeeva seeded second at the tournament. Danilina and Strakhova defeated the opponents 2-6, 6-3, 14-12.

    Danilina and Strakhova have been a successful duo as it is their fifth doubles win together.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    2 Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
    3 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    4 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    5 President receives AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov