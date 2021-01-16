Go to the main site
    Kazakh-Ukrainian duo advances to ITF tournament final in Antalya

    16 January 2021, 14:36

    ANTALYA. KAZINFORM – Top-seed Kazakhstani Denis Yevseyev and Ukrainian Vladyslav Orlov have reached the final of the ITF tournament M15 Antalya, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    In the final match of the tournament with the prize fund of $15,000 the Kazakh Ukrainian tandem with face Argentinian Pedro Cachin and Juan Manuel Cerundolo seeded 2nd at the tournament.

    Yevseyev and Orlov stunned Turkish Tuna Altuna and French Maxime Hamou, Turkish Mert Alkaya and Baran Cengiz, and another Turkish duo Berk Ilkel and S Mert Ozdemir on the their way to the final.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kazakhstan and Ukraine Sport Tennis
