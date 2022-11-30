Go to the main site
    Kazakh-Ukrainian duo advance to Maia Open semis in Portugal

    30 November 2022, 11:35

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Denis Yevseyev paired with Ukrainian Vitaliy Sachko have had a successful start at the Maia Open in Portugal, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    The Kazakh-Ukrainian duo eliminated the 4th-seeded Karol Drzewiecki of Poland and Maximilian Neuchrist of Austria in a three-set match 5-7, 7-6, 10-4 at the start of the tournament.

    In the semifinals Yevseyev and Sachko will face Lukasz Kubot and Szymon Walkow of Poland.

    One more Kazakhstani Timofey Skatov and his doubles partner Spaniard Nicolas Alvarez Varona are about to have their opening match in Maia against Portuguese tandem Nuno Borges and Francisco Cabral.

    Photo: sports.kz

    Kudrenok Tatyana

