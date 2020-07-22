Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh-Ukrainian business forum to be held in Kyiv

Alzhanova Raushan
22 July 2020, 18:14
KYIV. KAZINFORM - Today the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Ukraine Darkhan Kaletayev has met with the Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture of Ukraine Igor Petrashko, Kazinform reports with the reference to the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Ukraine.

«The interlocutors discussed a number of issues related to further deepening trade and economic cooperation, the implementation of joint business projects and the development of transport corridors. They have agreed to start active preparations for the sittings of the Joint Kazakh-Ukrainian Interstate Commission on trade and economic cooperation and the Working Group on increasing trade turnover. In advance of these events, a Kazakh-Ukrainian business forum will be held in Kyiv», the Embassy's Facebook account reads.


