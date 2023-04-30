Go to the main site
    Kazakh U18 hockey team returns to Top Division after 21 years

    30 April 2023, 10:09

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s U18 national ice hockey team propelled to the Top Division of the U18 World Championship for the first time in 21 years, Kazinform has learned from sportilinet.

    The Sergey Starygin’s squad confidently crashed the hosts – France – in the final match 6:1.

    On their path to the Top Division, the Kazakh team defeated Hungary (3:0), Japan (5:0), and Ukraine (5:0) and suffered a defeat from Denmark (8:3).

    In total, Kazakhstan earned 12 points surpassing Denmark (11 points) and earned a berth in the 2024 Top Division.

    For the first and last time Kazakhstan was in the Top Division was back in 2003.

    The Division I A matches were played in Angers, France between 23 and 29 April 2023.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Hockey
