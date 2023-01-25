Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh – U.S. Human Rights Dialogue holds 2nd meeting

25 January 2023, 10:29
WASHINGTON, D.C. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan and the United States held the second meeting of the annual High-Level Dialogue on Human Rights and Democratic Reforms, co-chaired by the Deputy Chief of Staff of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Special Representative of the President for International Cooperation Erzhan Kazykhan and the U.S. Deputy Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights Uzra Zeya, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reported.

The parties discussed in a constructive way the implementation of the program of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on further democratization of the political system and strengthening the constitutional guarantees of human and civil rights. The U.S. side reaffirmed its full support for the implementation of large-scale reforms of the Head of State.

Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their intention to continue a productive engagement in the area of human rights and adopted a Joint Statement.

