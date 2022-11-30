Go to the main site
    Kazakh, U.S. FMs discuss potential and prospects for cooperation

    30 November 2022, 12:14

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi and U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken had a phone conversation upon an initiative of the U.S. side, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    During the talks, the sides discussed a wide range of issues with a view to further promote bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and the United States in the spirit of enhanced strategic partnership as well as topical matters of the international and regional agenda.

    Mukhtar Tleuberdi has informed Anthony Blinken in detail about the results of the presidential elections held on November 20, 2022 and thanked for the statement by the U.S. State Department, which reaffirmed the support by Washington in favor of democratic reforms of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

