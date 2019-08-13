Kazakh TV started broadcasting in Turkey

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s national satellite channel, Kazakh TV, is now available via Turksat, the sole communications satellite operator in Turkey, Kazakh TV informs on its website.

Khabar Agency has recently signed an agreement with one of the world’s leading satellite communications operators to broadcast its international channel.

Kazakh TV began broadcasting via Turksat on August 9th. Thus, Kazakhstan’s information and educational channel is broadcasting now for 20 million subscribers of the satellite TV in Turkey.

Turksat is the largest operator in Turkey, providing all types of satellite communications. The company provides telecommunication services in a wide territory extending to the satellites of Asia and Africa.