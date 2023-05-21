Go to the main site
    Kazakh TV channels to broadcast Golden Friendship documentary about President’s state visit to China

    21 May 2023, 13:31

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The TV and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan made a new documentary following the state visit of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to China, Kazinform reports.

    On May 17-19 President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid a state visit to China.

    In Xi’an the Head of State held talks with President of China Xi Jinping to debate further strengthening of strategic partnership, expanding cooperation in trade and economic, investment, trade and transport, energy sectors as well as cultural and humanitarian spheres.

    In China the President took part in the Central Asia-China Summit.

    The new documentary about the outcomes of the state visit of the Head of State to China is to be broadcast today on the country’s TV channels, the Telegram Channel of the TV and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan reads.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and China President of Kazakhstan
