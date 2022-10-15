Go to the main site
    Kazakh-Turkmen relationship successfully developed in wide range of areas - Serdar Berdimuhamedow

    15 October 2022, 14:05

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedow addressed an expanded meeting of the Turkmen and Kazakh delegations at Akorda, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «I thank the Kazakh President for the warm reception and hospitality on behalf of the Turkmen delegation. Very good conditions have been created for joint work. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan. Over these years, the relationship between the two countries has been developed in a wide range of areas,» said the Turkmen President.

    The Turkmen President arrived in the Kazakh capital where he attended the meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State and the Central Asia – Russia Summit.


    Photo: t.me/bort_01




    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Turkmenistan Kazakhstan
