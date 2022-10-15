Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President
Kazakh, Turkmen Presidents meet at Akorda
15 October 2022, 11:35

Kazakh, Turkmen Presidents meet at Akorda

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedow hold a meeting in narrow format at Akorda, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedow, who is on his first state visit to Kazakhstan, landed at the airport in Astana on October 14.

The Turkmen President attended the meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State and the Central Asia – Russia Summit.


Related news
President Tokayev receives newly appointed ambassadors of Kazakhstan
Kazakh PM chairs meeting of Commission for Demonopolization of Economy
Kazakh President signs law on delimitating Kazakh-Turkmen state border
Read also
Crucial to develop transport corridors among OTS countries - Tokayev
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposes to establish OTS Center of Digitalization
Organization of Turkic States to adopt its Strategy today – Tokayev
President Tokayev hails enhanced role of OTS
Shavkat Mirziyoyev welcomes Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Congress Center in Samarkand
President Tokayev arrives at Congress Center to participate in OTS Summit
President Tokayev attends concert in Eternal City complex in Samarkand
Kazakh President and Hungary’s PM hold talks
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan to start transporting oil via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline Jan 1, 2023
2 Kazakh, Turkish military coop prospects discussed in Astana
3 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
4 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
5 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050

News

Archive