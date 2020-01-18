Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Kazakh-Turkish relations discussed in MFA

    18 January 2020, 10:46

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Shakhrat Nuryshev met with recently appointed Ambassador of Turkey to Kazakhstan Ufuk Ekici.

    The sides discussed the bilateral political, economic and cultural-humanitarian ties.

    The Turkish Diplomat handed over a copy of his credentials to Shakhrat Nuryshev.

    In January-November 2019, the volume of the bilateral trade comprised $2.8bn, that is 67% more against the same period in 2018 ($1.5bn). $2bn of them falls on export and $0.8mn – falls on import.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Turkey
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    2 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    3 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    4 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    5 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku