Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Kazakh-Turkish relations discussed in MFA

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
18 January 2020, 10:46
Kazakh-Turkish relations discussed in MFA

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Shakhrat Nuryshev met with recently appointed Ambassador of Turkey to Kazakhstan Ufuk Ekici.

The sides discussed the bilateral political, economic and cultural-humanitarian ties.

The Turkish Diplomat handed over a copy of his credentials to Shakhrat Nuryshev.

In January-November 2019, the volume of the bilateral trade comprised $2.8bn, that is 67% more against the same period in 2018 ($1.5bn). $2bn of them falls on export and $0.8mn – falls on import.

photo


Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and Turkey  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand