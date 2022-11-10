Kazakh, Turkish military coop prospects discussed in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh-Turkish staff talks took place in Astana under the chairmanship of the head of the international cooperation department of the Kazakh Ministry of Defense, Kazinform reports.

The sides discussed the course of fulfilment of the instructions given after the meeting of the two countries’ ministers and chiefs of general staffs, the current state and promising areas of cooperation including military education, participation in drills and exchange of experience in various spheres.

The parties signed a joint plan for 2023. The Turkish delegation visited also the State Military History Museum of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



