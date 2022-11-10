Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Other Governmental Authorities

Kazakh, Turkish military coop prospects discussed in Astana

10 November 2022, 14:50
Kazakh, Turkish military coop prospects discussed in Astana
10 November 2022, 14:50

Kazakh, Turkish military coop prospects discussed in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh-Turkish staff talks took place in Astana under the chairmanship of the head of the international cooperation department of the Kazakh Ministry of Defense, Kazinform reports.

The sides discussed the course of fulfilment of the instructions given after the meeting of the two countries’ ministers and chiefs of general staffs, the current state and promising areas of cooperation including military education, participation in drills and exchange of experience in various spheres.

The parties signed a joint plan for 2023. The Turkish delegation visited also the State Military History Museum of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan.


Related news
9 hospitalized after explosion at car repair shop in Petropavlovsk
Minister Aimagambetov awards winners of Best Teacher 2022 republican contest
Chief Sanitary Doctor recommends electoral commission members to wear face masks Nov 20
Read also
Minister Aimagambetov awards winners of Best Teacher 2022 republican contest
Over 170 CIS observers to monitor presidential elections in Kazakhstan
Albina Kakenova and Safina Safiulina of Kazakhstan top ATF U14&16 rankings
2 Kazakh boxers enter top 5 of WBC rankings
Chief Sanitary Doctor recommends electoral commission members to wear face masks Nov 20
Rain and snow to hit Kazakhstan in three days coming
Elections 2022: Kazakhstanis staying in Ukraine to cast their votes in Warsaw
Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
4 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand
5 November 18. Today's Birthdays

News