    Kazakh, Turkish leaders mapped out coop plans for Y2020

    30 December 2019, 19:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkey – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan – had a telephone conversation, Kazinform learnt from Akorda press service.

    The heads of state warmly welcomed each other and exchanged congratulations on the upcoming New Year Holiday.

    The leaders noted positive dynamics of the bilateral relations in all the spheres of interaction and discussed the prospects of strengthening the Kazakh-Turkish strategic partnership.

    The presidents emphasized the importance of maintaining regular trustful political dialogue and mapped out certain plans for cooperation in 2020.


