Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakh, Turkish leaders mapped out coop plans for Y2020

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
30 December 2019, 19:11
Kazakh, Turkish leaders mapped out coop plans for Y2020

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkey – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan – had a telephone conversation, Kazinform learnt from Akorda press service.

The heads of state warmly welcomed each other and exchanged congratulations on the upcoming New Year Holiday.

The leaders noted positive dynamics of the bilateral relations in all the spheres of interaction and discussed the prospects of strengthening the Kazakh-Turkish strategic partnership.

The presidents emphasized the importance of maintaining regular trustful political dialogue and mapped out certain plans for cooperation in 2020.


President of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan and Turkey  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand