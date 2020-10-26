Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakh, Turkish defense ministers hold talks in Nur-Sultan

    26 October 2020, 13:00

    NUR-SULTAN.KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Defense Minister Nurlan Yermekbayev has held talks with his Turkish counterpart - Minister of Defense Hulusi Akar, Kazinform reports.

    At the onset of the meeting, Minister Yermekbayev welcomed the Turkish official in the Kazakh capital and thanked him for paying the first visit to Kazakhstan despite tight schedule.

    The Kazakh Defense Minister went on by adding that Nur-Sultan and Ankara should further cement strategic interaction.


    Hulusi Akar, in his turn, expressed gratitude to the Kazakh side for hospitality and praised friendly relations between the heads of state. He also reminded of common history and culture Kazakhstan and Turkey share.


    The Kazakh Defense Ministry in its statement stressed it attaches great importance to strengthening of multi-faceted cooperation with Turkey. In September 2018, during First President Nursultan Nazarbayev’s visit to Ankara the sides inked a number of important bilateral documents, including the military cooperation agreement.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Turkey
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan commissions over 5.5 mln sq m of housing since early 2023
    Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
    Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
    Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    2 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    3 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    4 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    5 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku