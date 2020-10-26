Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh, Turkish defense ministers hold talks in Nur-Sultan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
26 October 2020, 13:00
NUR-SULTAN.KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Defense Minister Nurlan Yermekbayev has held talks with his Turkish counterpart - Minister of Defense Hulusi Akar, Kazinform reports.

At the onset of the meeting, Minister Yermekbayev welcomed the Turkish official in the Kazakh capital and thanked him for paying the first visit to Kazakhstan despite tight schedule.

The Kazakh Defense Minister went on by adding that Nur-Sultan and Ankara should further cement strategic interaction.

photo


Hulusi Akar, in his turn, expressed gratitude to the Kazakh side for hospitality and praised friendly relations between the heads of state. He also reminded of common history and culture Kazakhstan and Turkey share.

photo


The Kazakh Defense Ministry in its statement stressed it attaches great importance to strengthening of multi-faceted cooperation with Turkey. In September 2018, during First President Nursultan Nazarbayev’s visit to Ankara the sides inked a number of important bilateral documents, including the military cooperation agreement.

photo

photo

photo

photo


Government of Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan and Turkey  
