Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakh track cycling team earns historic quota places for Tokyo Olympics

    10 March 2020, 11:20

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) announced the list of quotas allocated for track cycling events at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Olympic.kz reports.

    The Kazakh team earned historic three quota places for 2020 Tokyo Olympics (sprint, omnium and keirin) scoring nine points following the results of the season. Notably, two Kazakh athletes will vie for the first time in the history of Kazakhstan for top honors in Tokyo. The Kazakh Federation will soon announce their names.

    The track cycling events at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will kick off on August 3 at the Izu cycling track to end on August 9.

    Kazakhstan has won 41 licenses for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games so far.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Sport Kazakhstan Cycling
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events