Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakh track cycling team earns historic quota places for Tokyo Olympics

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
10 March 2020, 11:20
Kazakh track cycling team earns historic quota places for Tokyo Olympics

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) announced the list of quotas allocated for track cycling events at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Olympic.kz reports.

The Kazakh team earned historic three quota places for 2020 Tokyo Olympics (sprint, omnium and keirin) scoring nine points following the results of the season. Notably, two Kazakh athletes will vie for the first time in the history of Kazakhstan for top honors in Tokyo. The Kazakh Federation will soon announce their names.

The track cycling events at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will kick off on August 3 at the Izu cycling track to end on August 9.

Kazakhstan has won 41 licenses for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games so far.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Cycling  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand