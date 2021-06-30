Go to the main site
    Kazakh track and field athletes earn 4 more Olympic licenses

    30 June 2021, 11:34

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani track and field athletes have earned four more licenses for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Olga Safronova, Mikhail Litvin and Irina Ektova earned the Olympics licenses for Team Kazakhstan.

    Olga Safronova gained two licenses in Women’s 100m and 200m races, while Mikhail Litvin will represent Kazakhstan in Men’s 400m race. The World Athletics has just confirmed the fact they earned their Olympics licenses.

    As for Irina Ektova, she obtained her Olympic license in triple jump at the recent track and field championship in Almaty city.

    In total, previously the Kazakhstan national track and field team earned seven Olympic licenses.


