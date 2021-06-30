Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakh track and field athletes earn 4 more Olympic licenses

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
30 June 2021, 11:34
Kazakh track and field athletes earn 4 more Olympic licenses

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani track and field athletes have earned four more licenses for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Olga Safronova, Mikhail Litvin and Irina Ektova earned the Olympics licenses for Team Kazakhstan.

Olga Safronova gained two licenses in Women’s 100m and 200m races, while Mikhail Litvin will represent Kazakhstan in Men’s 400m race. The World Athletics has just confirmed the fact they earned their Olympics licenses.

As for Irina Ektova, she obtained her Olympic license in triple jump at the recent track and field championship in Almaty city.

In total, previously the Kazakhstan national track and field team earned seven Olympic licenses.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tokyo Olympics  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties