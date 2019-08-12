Go to the main site
    Kazakh tourists fine after road accident in Issyk-Kul - MFA

    12 August 2019, 13:55

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan has commented on the road accident with a Kazakh tourist bus which occurred in Issyk-Kul, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Official Spokesperson of the MFA AibekSmadyarov, the accident occurred at 22:00 pm on Sunday near Tamchi settlement ofIssyk-Kul region. None of the passengers who are nationals of Kazakhstan wasinjured. All of them were transported to the destination by another bus.

    Earlier, KABAR Agency, informed that the bus withKazakhstani tourists got into an accident in Chok-Tal village ofIssyk-Kul. The driver of the bus lostcontrol of the vehicle, then collided with Lexus car and drove into a ditch.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan Ministry of Foreign Affairs
