Kazakh tourists fine after road accident in Issyk-Kul - MFA

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan has commented on the road accident with a Kazakh tourist bus which occurred in Issyk-Kul, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Official Spokesperson of the MFA Aibek Smadyarov, the accident occurred at 22:00 pm on Sunday near Tamchi settlement of Issyk-Kul region. None of the passengers who are nationals of Kazakhstan was injured. All of them were transported to the destination by another bus.

Earlier, KABAR Agency, informed that the bus with Kazakhstani tourists got into an accident in Chok-Tal village of Issyk-Kul. The driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle, then collided with Lexus car and drove into a ditch.