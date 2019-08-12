Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Accidents

Kazakh tourists fine after road accident in Issyk-Kul - MFA

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
12 August 2019, 13:55
Kazakh tourists fine after road accident in Issyk-Kul - MFA

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan has commented on the road accident with a Kazakh tourist bus which occurred in Issyk-Kul, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Official Spokesperson of the MFA Aibek Smadyarov, the accident occurred at 22:00 pm on Sunday near Tamchi settlement of Issyk-Kul region. None of the passengers who are nationals of Kazakhstan was injured. All of them were transported to the destination by another bus.

Earlier, KABAR Agency, informed that the bus with Kazakhstani tourists got into an accident in Chok-Tal village of Issyk-Kul. The driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle, then collided with Lexus car and drove into a ditch.

Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan   Ministry of Foreign Affairs  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events