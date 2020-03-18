Go to the main site
    Kazakh tourists airlifted from India amid global coronavirus outbreak

    18 March 2020, 16:34

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 235 Kazakhstani tourists returned home from India cutting short their vacations amid the coronavirus emergency situation around the world, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s committee reports.

    Tourism and sports committee jointly with the tourists’ rights guaranteeing system administrator decided to bring all tourists back to Kazakhstan, the statement reads. 17 special flights are to airlift Kazakhstanis back. The first flight was sent to Goa on March 17 to evacuate 235 tourists. As of now there are more than 4,000 Kazakh tourists staying abroad.

    As earlier reported, Kazakhstan confirmed 35 coronavirus cases.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

