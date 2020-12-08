Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kudrenok Tatyana
8 December 2020, 15:31
Kazakh tourism and hospitality university interested in cooperation with Belarusian university

MINSK. KAZINFORM - A delegation of the International University of Tourism and Hospitality of Kazakhstan is visiting the Maksim Tank Belarusian State Pedagogical University (BSPU), BelTA learned from the press service of the university.

«Vice Rector for education Svetlana Nurgazinova and Dean of the Tourism and Sport Department Zhasulan Sadykov have met with BSPU Vice Rector Aleksandr Makovchik. The parties talked about the educational potential of the university, international activities, and areas of cooperation,» the press service noted.

The guests will be given a tour of the country's leading pedagogical university. They will see the university's art gallery, the national resource center for educational robotics, an exhibition of dolls, the museum, the sports complex, and the Kolorit store and the BSPU Institute of Excellence and Retraining, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.


Kazakhstan and Belarus   Education   
