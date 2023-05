Kazakh Toltayev eases into IBA World Boxing Championships 2023 Round of 16

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh boxer Sanatali Toltayev defeated Ahmad Shtiwi of Israel in the first bout at the now-running IBA Men's World Boxing Championships 2023, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Toltayev won on points in the Round of 32 in the 63.5 kg weight category to stroll into the Round of 16.