17 October 2022, 18:12

Kazakh tennis players up in WTA rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The WTA released the latest rankings, the Kazakh Tennis Federation’s press service reports.

Kazakhstan’s No1 Elena Pybakina moved two spots up to rank 24th, Yulia Putintseva stands now 55th in the world, while Zarina Diyas is placed 499th. In the doubles ranking Anna Danilina repeated her personal record climbing to the 19th place. Zhibek Kulambayeva also went up to the 186th spot.

Photo: sports.kz











