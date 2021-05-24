Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakh tennis players to play at 2 tournaments in France

    24 May 2021, 16:24

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Dmitry Popko of Kazakhstan is set to face wildcard Matteo Martineau of France in the Men’s Qualifying Round of the 2021 Roland Garros in France, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    The match is expected to take place today. The tournament will run from May 24 through June 13.

    Moreover, two Kazakhstani also learnt their draw in the Internationaux de Strasbourg in Strasbourg, France with the prize pool exceeding $235,000.

    Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan seeded 4th at the tournament will take on world number 59 Rebecca Peterson of Sweden in the opening round of the tournament.

    Another representative of Kazakhstan Zarina Diyas will play against French Caroline Garcia at the start of the tournament.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    2 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    3 A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
    4 2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
    5 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana